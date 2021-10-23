Salma Hayek’s Husband: Everything to Know About Francois-Henri Pinault & Their 12 Year Marriage

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault have been married since 2009 and share 14-year-old daughter Valentina together. Find out more about him here.

Salma Hayek, 55, and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, 59, often make headlines for their loving marriage. Since they exchanged vows in 2009, they haven’t been shy about sharing their adoration for each other in sweet pics and messages on social media, and often attend events together, looking more in love than ever. Although Salma is living as a successful actress, it turns out Francois-Henri is just as impressive with his career and background.

Find out more about him and his love story with Salma below.

How Did Salma & Francois-Henri Meet?

The lovebirds reportedly met in the spring of 2006 while at a gala at the Palazzo Grassi in Venice, Italy. Despite the reports, Salma, herself has stayed tightlipped about their first meeting but did call it “romantic” in an interview. “It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine. I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting,” she told Town & Country in 2019.

Who Is Francois-Henri?

Francois-Henri is the son of billionaire Francois Pinault from France. He is also the chairman and CEO of the luxury group Kering, which “manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry, and Watches,” according to their website. Their portfolio includes impressive brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and Brioni. Francois is also the chairman of the Kering Foundation, which combats violence against women.

When Did Salma and Francois-Henri Get Engaged?

Salma and Francois-Henri announced their engagement in 2007 along with the equally exciting news that they were expecting their first child together. “Businessman François-Henri Pinault, and his fiancée, Salma Hayek, are happy to announce they are expecting the arrival of their first child,” a statement from the couple read at the time.

They welcomed their daughter Valentina Paloma in Sept. 2007 and were later married on Valentine’s Day in 2009. They renewed their vows in Apr. 2009.

Does Francois-Henri Have Other Children?

Francois-Henri welcomed three other children before he married Salma. His oldest children, Mathilde Pinault and François Pinault were born to him and his ex-wife Dorothée Lepère, whom he was married to from 1996 until 2004. In 2011, it was announced that he was also the father of Linda Evangelista‘s son, Augustin James. “Evangelista and Pinault conceived their boy in early 2006, when Pinault was reportedly separated from” Salma.

Salma spoke about the joy of her stepchildren in an interview with Red. “I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to. My body, as a miracle, had one. The huge blessing I’ve had is that my husband has three other children,” she said. “So I have four. And they are all so different.”

What Has Salma Said About Francois-Henri?

Salma has gushed over Francois-Henri many times over the years. “In pictures, you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He’s made me become a much better person and grow in such a good, healthy way,” she told Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast. “When I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s [an] arranged marriage. She married him for the money.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, b*tch. Think what you want. Fifteen years together.’ And we are strong in love, and I don’t even get offended.”