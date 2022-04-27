Salma Hayek & Look-Alike Daughter Valentina, 14, Stun For ‘Vogue’ Mexico: Photos

Like mother like daughter! Salma Hayek, 55, and her look-alike daughter Valentina, 14, looked absolutely stunning on the May cover of Vogue Mexico in photos you can see here, both sporting matching Gucci logo looks. Further in the shoot, the pair wore a mix of prints and florals, looking casual, yet utterly stylish, showing off their bona fides as impressionable fashionistas.

“We fight over clothes because she takes everything from my closet,” Salma told the outlet. “Since she was little she never let me choose her clothes, and I always liked that.” Valentina then added that she doesn’t find as much excitement in designer labels.

“The truth is that when it comes to clothes, I love hers, but in general I always wear what I like. I hardly notice the brand,” the teen said. “In general, I also like to combine and wear vintage pieces.”

It’s no surprise Valentina is into fashion, considering how her father, Francois-Henri Pinault, owns Kering, a designer and maker of luxury goods. Valentina was joined by her father and mother during Paris Fashion Week recently, dressed to the nines at the Balenciaga show in photos you can see here. Later, they were joined by the billionaire businessman’s daughter he shares with ex wife Dorothée Lepère, Matilde Pinault.

Salma looked super chic for the event, in a black top and matching pants. She completed her look with a faded denim shirt and dark sunglasses. Valentina looked ripe for the runways, with a black long-sleeve top tucked into black shorts. The teen also wore sheer black “Balenciaga” print tights, accessorizing with pointed toe black pumps and a small black purse.

In addition to attending fashion shows together, the mother-daughter duo were photographed at Salma’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony which took place on Nov. 15, 2021. The 55-year-old actress was honored by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, actor Adam Sandler, and Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao as she also proudly posed with her daughter.

“I am very moved by tonight. It is, of course, a big honor,” Salma stated at the ceremony, reported CBS Los Angeles. “We are all made out of stardust — I think it’s 94% of our atoms are the same as the stars. We are all stars, and when you see this star, I want you to know that because you are all in my heart.” She went on, “Part of your stardust is in that place, so you tell all your friends you are part of that star, too.”