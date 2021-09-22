Tori Spelling Transforms Into Gwen Stefani With Long Blonde Hair, Crop Top & Punk Pants

The ‘90210’ actress took to Instagram to share her latest transformation on Sept. 22, and it’s a video you NEED to see.

Tori Spelling, 48, proved that she’s got impeccable style. In a recent Instagram post, the actress surprised fans with a video clip of her wearing an edgy outfit on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Sporting her signature blonde hair, the 90210 actress danced to “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani as she rocked back and forth while shaking her hips, all with a smirk of course.

In the short clip, Tori is wearing wide-leg black, white, and red pants with a black crop top shirt which showed off her toned physique. The beauty completed the look with large gold hoop earrings, a long high ponytail, and of course, her signature red hue on her lips. She captioned the video, “Just channeling my inner Gwen…”

Fans couldn’t help but notice the similarities between the actress and the pop singer. One fan even commented, “OMG!!! That’s awesome!! I thought it was Gwen at first!” along with a few laughing emojis. One of the comments was from her bestie, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who commented, “Werkkkk.”

This isn’t the first time that Tori has looked like another famous celeb. On Sept. 2 the actress enjoyed a night out with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and looked very similar to Khloe Kardashian. Tori revealed her new look while hitting the wrap party for MTV’s Messyness, which she hosts with Snooki, on Thursday evening at West Hollywood’s upscale seafood restaurant Catch.

Tori has been making headlines for more than just her incredible looks and business ventures, — she’s been in the middle of divorce speculation from her husband Dean McDermott. The rumors have been circulating for quite some time. Dean has publicly admitted to cheating on Tori in the past, and unfortunately, it has led her to have trust issues. However, Dean boldly addressed the rumors swirling around them getting divorced. During the Sept. 15 episode of the “Feminine Warrior” podcast, the reality star shut down speculation that there was trouble in paradise for the husband and wife of 15 years.

“I don’t reply, you know, anymore,” the father-of-six, 54, said. “It’s just like, ‘OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it.’” In March, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, sparked rumors of a divorce after she was spotted not wearing her wedding ring. “It’s just weird that people need to know,” Dean continued. “‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?”