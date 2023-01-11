Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Look So Happy With 6 Of Their Combined Kids After Marriage Issues

Tori Spelling, 49, and Dean McDermott, 56, appeared to be over their marital issues in a new family photo that Tori shared to Instagram on January 10. The couple, who have been married for over 16 years, enjoyed a big dinner with their five children, Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, at chef Richard Blais‘ Ember and Rye restaurant at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, California. They were joined by Dean’s ex Mary Jo Eustace‘s adopted daughter Lola, 17. Dean and Mary’s son Jack, 24, wasn’t at the dinner.

In Tori’s photo, the blended family all sat around the table together in front of so much food that looked delicious. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star took more close-up photos of the food for her post. In the final photo, Tori laid on the ground at the fancy restaurant. The mom-of-five was dressed in black T-shirt with a white skull face, plus black leather pants and matching boots.

Tori called the group gathering a “brilliant family feast” in her caption. She gushed over Richard Blais’ food and said that the dinner was “literally one of the most amazing all around foodie family meals we’ve ever had.” The actress further praised the meal and said it was so good that her and Dean’s kids “didn’t even miss their devices.”

The McDermott family dinner comes after Tori revealed that both of Mary Jo’s children are now living under her roof, meaning Tori and Dean are now responsible for seven kids. Tori gave this family update on Bethenny Frankel‘s ReWives podcast on Dec. 19. “We have his ex’s two kids [with us], so one from his [past] marriage, my stepson, and then her daughter living with us,” Tori explained. “We have a big blended family right now. The more, the merrier!” she added.

Tori and Dean met in 2005 while both married to other people at the time: Tori to Charlie Shanian and Dean to Mary Jo. Dean and Mary Jo had welcomed son Jack during their marriage, and after its dissolution, Mary Jo adopted daughter Lola. It’s unclear who Lola’s biological parents are.

It seems like Tori and Dean’s marriage is back on track, after they fueled divorce speculation last year. In November 2022, an insider revealed the split was now off-the-table, EXCLUSIVELY telling HollywoodLife that the pair are “doing great again”. They added, “Tori and Dean are going into this season, and the new year, in a much better place than they were last year, that’s for sure.”