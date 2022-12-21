Tori Spelling Says Dean McDermott’s Ex Mary Jo Eustace’s Daughter Is Living With Their Family

Perhaps nothing proves a marriage is as solid as having your ex’ kids move in with you! Tori Spelling proved such was the case as she revealed her and her rumored-to-be-estranged husband Dean McDermott are sharing their abode with his son from a previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace, and Mary Jo’s adopted daughter!

“It’s currently the Christmas season and I have seven kids right now,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told Bethenny Frankel during the Monday, Dec. 19 episode of Bethanny’s ReWives podcast. “Because we have his ex’s two kids [with us], so one from his [past] marriage, my stepson, and then her daughter living with us.” She added, “We have a big blended family right now. The more, the merrier!”

Tori and Dean met in 2005 while both married to other people at the time: Tori to Charlie Shanian and Dean to Mary Jo. Dean and Mary Jo had welcomed son Jack during their marriage, and after its dissolution, Mary Jo adopted daughter Lola, 17. Tori and Dean would go on to welcome five children together after marrying in 2006: sons Liam, 15, Finn, 10, and Beau 5, and daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11.

While there was no explanation as to why Jack and Lola were staying at Camp Tori & Dean, the actress doesn’t appear concerned as she has been having fun with the festive season, reminding fans it’s all about family, even in the midst of rocky relationship rumors between her and Dean. Just a few days ago, Tori shared a cute clip of her family’s gingerbread house to her Instagram, which had all the member’s names written in frosting on the roof, including Dean’s. After months of speculation that their marriage of 16 years was on the rocks, Tori and Dean look like they are going stronger than ever, in what appeared to be a show of solidarity.

In another recent reminder that the couple are working it out, Dean took to his own Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of his Beverly Hills 90210 vet partner with some words of praise that sounded like they are a couple of teenagers in love! “I mean . . . Holy Smoke Show!!! Hot wife ALERT!! #gorgeousgirl #wife #hottie,” Dean wrote alongside the jaw-dropping snap of Tori.

The outing comes as the rumor mill has been rife with gossip about the couple’s relationship. Since early last year, Tori and Dean have battled accusations they were on the verge of splitting. The claims came after the couple spent New Year’s Eve apart, Dean wasn’t in the family Christmas card and Tori was spotted without her wedding ring in March of 2021. Most alarming, Tori was on SiriusXM Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live in June and revealed she and Dean were sleeping in separate rooms.

However, in the midst of the rumors, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pair — who tied the knot in May 2006 — do not “have official plans to file for divorce quite yet, but they’re also not intimate and haven’t been in quite some time.” The source also went on to say they want to “keep things as mellow as possible” for the sake of the children. “They both know they need to co-parent and right now they are. Dean is very involved with the kids and does things like takes them to school and activities almost every single day and especially when Tori is focusing heavily on her career, he’s around even more.”

A second source told HollywoodLife that the pair were “working things out” back in January. “Over the holidays they both realized that they have too much to lose by getting a divorce and that their lives together are much better than they would be apart. They were questioning whether their love was strong enough to get over their differences,” the insider explained.