Tori Spelling Proves She & Dean McDermott Are Very Much Together With Family Gingerbread House

Tori Spelling reminded fans that the holidays are all about family. The Beverly Hills 90210 actress took to her Instagram on Dec. 15 to share a cute clip of her family’s gingerbread house, which had all the member’s names written in frosting on the roof, including her rumored-to-be-estranged husband Dean McDermott. After months of speculation that their marriage of 16 years was on the rocks, Tori and Dean look like they are going stronger than ever, in what appeared to be a show of solidarity.

In another recent reminder that the couple are working it out, Dean took to his own Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of his Beverly Hills 90210 vet partner with some words of praise that sounded like they are a couple of teenagers in love! “I mean . . . Holy Smoke Show!!! Hot wife ALERT!! #gorgeousgirl #wife #hottie,” Dean wrote alongside the jaw-dropping snap of Tori.

The outing comes as the rumor mill has been rife with gossip about the couple’s relationship. Since early last year, Tori and Dean — who share Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, — have battled accusations they were on the verge of splitting. The claims came after the couple spent New Year’s Eve apart, Dean wasn’t in the family Christmas card and Tori was spotted without her wedding ring in March of 2021. Most alarming, Tori was on SiriusXM Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live in June and revealed she and Dean were sleeping in separate rooms.

However, in the midst of the rumors, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pair — who tied the knot in May 2006 — do not “have official plans to file for divorce quite yet, but they’re also not intimate and haven’t been in quite some time.” The source also went on to say they want to “keep things as mellow as possible” for the sake of the children. “They both know they need to co-parent and right now they are. Dean is very involved with the kids and does things like takes them to school and activities almost every single day and especially when Tori is focusing heavily on her career, he’s around even more.”

A second source told HollywoodLife that the pair were “working things out” back in January. “Over the holidays they both realized that they have too much to lose by getting a divorce and that their lives together are much better than they would be apart. They were questioning whether their love was strong enough to get over their differences,” the insider explained.