Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Reunite To Take Their Kids To Universal For Halloween Family Night: Photo

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott celebrated Halloween together at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, after being at the center of divorce speculation for months. The longtime couple toured Halloween Horror Nights with their two eldest children, Liam, 15, and Stella, 14, on October 27. They all took a group photo together with some friends at the spooky exhibit.

Tori, 49, was dressed in a red sweatshirt jacket, a black crop top, and a pair of black leather pants. The blonde bombshell also rocked a pair of Converse sneakers and bright red lipstick. Dean, 55, wore a striped sweatshirt jacket over a white T-shirt and a pair of jeans. Tori and Dean’s three other children Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, were not at Halloween Horror Nights.

Tori documented some of the spooky outing in an Instagram post that included the group snapshot. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took videos of the scary moments from Halloween Horror Nights. Tori called the outing a “family affair” in her caption, adding, “Thx @unistudios for the best night. Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun.”

It was a good sign seeing Tori and Dean together at Universal Studios since the pair is apparently trying to save their marriage after years of turbulence. Fans questioned the current status of their relationship when Tori posted a family picture from the pumpkin patch with four of her kids on Oct. 24, the day before Dean shared an image with his ex-wife and father to his first child, Mary Jo Eustace. Dean was also absent from the family’s 2021 Christmas pictures, when he and Tori were allegedly having major marital issues. Tori revealed that she and Dean hadn’t been sleeping in the same bed last year and she was also spotted without her wedding ring.

However, in January, an insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Tori and Dean — who tied the knot in May 2006 — are “working things out for the sake of their kids. The source also said that Tori and Dean“realized that they have too much to lose by getting a divorce and that their lives together are much better than they would be apart.”