Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth & Lindsay Price Reunite To Recreate ‘90210’ Scene 23 Years Later: Watch

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, and Lindsay Price-Stone took everyone down memory lane to get fans hyped for their New Year’s Eve event. “It’s a [Beverly Hills] 90210 reunion,” Tori, 49, captioned the Instagram Reel of her alongside Jennie, 50, and Lindsay, 46. Together, the three 90210 alums recreated a scene from 1999’s “Let’s Eat Cake,” when Lindsay’s Janet told Donna (Tori) and Kelly (Jennie) that she was pregnant with Steve’s (Ian Ziering) baby.

This reenactment wasn’t just to give 90210 fans a reason to live. It was a way for Tori to promote the upcoming episode of In The Spirit with Lindsay & Curtis, where Tori and Jennie sit down with their former to celebrate New Year’s Eve. “Tune into @hsn+ this Friday at midnight to ring in the New Year with us. #hsn+” Tori captioned the Dec. 6 post.

“This is amazing. I’m so happy I am not telling you guys I am pregnant in the present-day version of this like Janet was in this photo,” commented Lindsay. “Wow, this just made me so happy seeing u girls all together,” added one fan. “This is everything!” said another.

In The Spirit with Lindsay & Curtis features Lindsay and her husband, Chef Curtis Stone, as “the ultimate dinner party duo,” according to the show’s website. “They know the hors d’oeuvres that will fly off the plate, the hottest wine pairing, and the environment that brings a party all together. Now, they’re extending YOU an invitation to get In the Spirit with Lindsay & Curtis — and this is one star-studded invite list! Join Curtis, Lindsay, and a host of their famous, celebrity friends, for a holiday party full of merrymaking and intimate conversations surrounding time-honored traditions and unique heritages. Make memories (and food!) — and maybe even get some tips on how to throw a swinging holiday celebration of your own!”

Earlier in the year, Jennie spoke with HollywoodLife about revisiting some of the old 90210 episodes, particularly how it’s a struggle to watch those featuring the love triangle between her character, Kelly, Brenda (played by Shannen Doherty), and Dylan (played by the late Luke Perry). “It’s hard for me to watch because I don’t like what position Kelly has found herself in, and I don’t like watching it,” she said on the HollywoodLife Podcast. “I don’t like the way Dylan is treating Brenda and Kelly, like I’m invested in it, too.”