Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s 5 Kids Are So Grown Up As They Reunite With His Eldest Daughter On NYE: Photo

The holidays truly were a family affair for Tori Spelling and kin as she gathered five of her kids, hubby Dean McDermott, and even her stepdaughter for New Years Eve 2023. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 49, gushed about her kids in the festive photo, adding the message, “#FamilyFirstAlways” in the tags.

Everyone looked stylish in the countdown snapshot, which Tori captioned saying, “About last night. Celebrated as a family.” The memoirist noted that the only one “missing” was Jack, 24, Dean’s eldest son. Then she finished with the hashtag “#FamilyFirstAlways” and various other NYE tags.

Each member of the family struck a pose in front of a gorgeous Christmas tree at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort near San Diego. Tori looked especially fetching in the photo, where she donned a belly-baring, off-the-shoulder black crop top and baggy silver drawstring pants. Adding some youthful touches, she layered on the necklaces and accessorized with a black beanie and chunky boots.

Tori’s kids were just as chic as their mom. At the edge of the frame was daughter Stella, 14, looking great in a clingy clay-colored dress with blonde curls. Sister Hattie, 11, was cool in a tee shirt and camo pants while brother Liam, 15, stood behind her with tiny round sunglasses on.

In the front were Tori and Dean’s sons Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, who each sported designer duds. Finn went with a cool Comme des Garçon shirt while Beau donned itty bitty Gucci. Above was dad Dean, who looked comfy in a grey cardigan. His daughter Lola Eustace, 17, from his relationship with Mary Jo Eustace, leaned on his side, donning a cute black minidress and heeled boots.

It was a full house for Tori over the holidays. She revealed how Lola was living with the big brood during an appearance on Bethenny Frankel’s ReWives podcast. “It’s currently the Christmas season and I have seven kids right now,” she said.

“Because we have his ex’s two kids [with us], so one from his [past] marriage, my stepson, and then her daughter living with us.” She added, “We have a big blended family right now. The more, the merrier!”

Tori and Dean were both in relationships when they met back in 2005 while making a made-for-TV movie together. She was with Charlie Shanian and Dean was with Mary Jo, who adopted Lola after her divorce from the actor.

Last year, Tori and Dean seemed to be at odds, with many outlets reporting an imminent divorce. But come Nov. 2022, an insider revealed the split was now off-the-table, EXCLUSIVELY telling HollywoodLife that the pair are “doing great again”. They added, “Tori and Dean are going into this season, and the new year, in a much better place than they were last year, that’s for sure.”