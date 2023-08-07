Tori Spelling Goes Makeup-Free & Wears A Robe During Alone Time At The RV Park: Photos

Tori Spelling relaxed with some time to herself as she walked through the Ventura County RV Park on Thursday, August 3. The actress, 50, was spotted walking through the park in a robe in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Tori looked like she was enjoying having some alone time, as she’s been staying at the RV park with her five children.

Tori went for a makeup-free look and appeared to relax as she wore a white bathrobe as she strolled through the RV park. She also had her hair wrapped up in a white towel and had a pair of black slippers. She also carried a small toiletry bag and a beverage. She later sat in a foldout chair, letting her signature blonde hair dry, and enjoyed a hot cup of coffee as she relaxed on her own.

It was revealed that Tori was staying with her five children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, at an RV park on Wednesday. The stay in the great outdoors came nearly three weeks after it was reported that she and her kids were staying in a $100-per-night motel in mid-July.

While Tori hasn’t shared photos from her camping trip, an insider told Us Weekly that she’s trying to enjoy some summer fun with her kids. “Tori is trying to have a summer vacation with her kids on a budget that works for her,” the source said. “Tori knows she’s going to get attention with her downgraded glamour vacation, but it’s also realistically all she can afford at the moment.”

Tori staying in the motel came shortly after her husband Dean McDermott had announced that they had split in an Instagram post in June. About a day after sharing that they had separated, Dean deleted the post, making their current relationship status unclear. While the Scary Movie 2 star was staying at the motel, she clapped back at a reporter who was asking her about staying at the motel. She asked if the paparazzo was a parent, and said they would “understand when [they] are.”

Despite rumors about her and Dean splitting up, a source close to the situation revealed to Us Weekly that she was staying at a motel due to an issue with their house, rather than having to do with her husband. “Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation,” they said. “They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house.”