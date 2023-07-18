Tori Spelling Defends Staying At $100 Night Motel With Her 5 Kids After Dean McDermott Split

View gallery

Tori Spelling, 50, defended why she’s reportedly living in a cheap motel with her five children amidst her split from her husband Dean McDermott, 56. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was leaving a Target in California on Monday, July 17 when a reporter asked her about her alleged current accommodations.

“Are you a parent?” Tori asked the paparazzi in Page Six‘s video. “You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?” she added. When the reporter said they aren’t a parent “yet,” Tori sternly responded, “Well you’ll understand when you are.”

On July 8, Tori was photographed leaving a Los Angeles motel with her five children — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — less than a month after Dean announced their split. A few days later, a source told Page Six that Tori’s staying at a motel with the kids “because of the ongoing mold problem at their house,” and not because of the separation. “Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn’t going to subject herself or her kids to that,” the insider added. The mold outbreak at Tori’s LA rental home caused her kids to get sick back in May so they moved out.

Tori has been living apart from Dean since before he announced they’re divorcing on June 17 after years of breakup rumors. Dean’s statement, which he’s since deleted, read, “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own. We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Tori has not commented on Dean’s divorce announcement that was deleted. The actress was spotted wearing a shirt with the phrase,“Boys Lie,” written across it after the post was published. A PEOPLE source claimed on July 14 that Tori is leaning on her previously-estranged mother Candy Spelling amidst her marital issues. “She [Candy] has given Tori assurances that her and her kids would absolutely be taken care of and there should be no financial insecurity moving forward,” the insider shared. They also said that Candy is supporting Tori’s five children during this rough time.

Tori and Dean have gone through difficult times as a couple throughout their 17 years of marriage. They appeared to nearing a divorce last year, but they seemingly reconciled around the time of the holidays. However, things changed again once Dean announced they were splitting up, for good, in the middle of June.