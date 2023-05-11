Tori Spelling Reveals The Reason Behind Her Kids’ ‘Continual Spiral Of Sickness’ After Months Of Mystery Illnesses

Tori Spelling revealed what has been making her five kids so sick over the last few months and the steps the family is taking to combat it. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum, 49, posted snaps of her big brood to Instagram on Thursday, May 11 and announced that “extreme mold” inside their rental property had been causing the “continual spiral of sickness.” Sitting beside her daughters who were resting on examination tables at the Urgent Care, Tori said they will “vacate the home asap.”

“Let’s talk about MOLD… Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again,” Tori began her lengthy message. She said she initially believed the sickness was “what happens when you have young kids in school,” referring to sons Liam, 15, Finn, 10, and Beau 5, and daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11, whom she shares with husband Dean McDermott. But when the children were “sleeping all day” and claiming dizzy spells, Tori said she” knew something bigger was going on.”

The actress then thanked the mold inspectors for discovering the culprit, as “the pieces all started to fall into place.” She wrote, “Has anyone ever been thru Mold Infections? You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT. We now GET IT!”

“It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap,” she continued. “Looking for an @airbnb or @vrbo or hotel till we can even grasp what to do. We are just renters so looks like moving is in our eminent future as well. Grateful we have renters insurance. We’d be lost how to tackle this without.”

Tori has documented the family’s health struggle due to the mold for months now. In December, she revealed Beau had missed weeks of school over a mystery illness. A month before, Tori announced Stella was back home after being hospitalized from a “hemiplegic migraine.” The star said the condition can be “terrifying” when one is in the dark about it. She explained, “As a migraine sufferer my entire life, I had no idea about this. Grateful to everyone at the ER. They were amazing and took great loving care of her.”

As fans know, Tori and Dean have also been dealing with some toxicity in their romance as well. Since early 2021, the couple have battled accusations they were on the verge of splitting. The claims came after they spent New Year’s Eve apart, Dean wasn’t in the family Christmas card and Tori was spotted without her wedding ring in March of 2021. Most alarming, Tori was on SiriusXM Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live in June of that year and revealed she and Dean were sleeping in separate rooms.

However, in the midst of the rumors, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pair — who tied the knot in May 2006 — do not “have official plans to file for divorce quite yet. A second source told HollywoodLife that the pair were “working things out” back in January. “Over the holidays they both realized that they have too much to lose by getting a divorce and that their lives together are much better than they would be apart. They were questioning whether their love was strong enough to get over their differences,” the insider explained.