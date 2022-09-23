Tori Spelling’s ‘Healing’ Her ‘Broken’ Relationship With Mom Candy: They’ve ‘Made Peace’

Things are looking up for Tori Spelling. After years of conflict with mom Candy, and more recent marital strife with husband Dean McDermott, the actress is now “healing all the broken ties in her life.” A source close to Tori spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, revealing, “Tori is at the best place emotionally that she has been in a very long time.”

Earlier this month, Tori and Candy were seen in public together for the first time in over 5 years. The insider said the reunion was “huge” for the duo, who had a falling out over late TV legend Aaron Spelling’s estate after he died in 2006.

“When her father passed away, things got misconstrued and feelings got hurt over the estate,” the source explained. “But they are all ready to put that behind them and be the family that they once were.”

Tori is also making sure to value the time she has with Candy, who is 77. “It was touch and go for a long time,” a second source told HL. “The fact that things between them have healed to the point that she and [brother] Randy can take her mom out and have it be like old times is just beyond precious to Tori, she’s vowed not to take it for granted.”

They added, “Her mom seems to be doing really well but she is getting up there in age and Tori is well aware that nothing is promised so she’s cherishing this time with her mom.”

At the same time, Tori and husband Dean are trying to put the past behind them. The first source revealed that the couple made peace in August and that the actor is “so supportive of Tori’s desire to be close to all her family again.” They said, “He thinks it is very important for their kids to have a great relationship with their grandmother, as well as their uncle Randy.”

With life looking bright for the Spelling clan, the insiders say a family vacation might be on the horizon. “Things are in such a good place they’re even talking about doing a family vacation with the kids and Dean and her brother and his kids and his wife,” the source added.