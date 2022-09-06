Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Spend Time With Her Mom Candy In 1st Public Photos In 5 Years

After years of feuding and estrangement, Tori Spelling and her mom, Candy Spelling, are back to a good place. The ladies were photographed together publicly for the first time in five years, in images which you can see here. They were seen walking along the beach in Malibu, joined by Tori’s husband, Dean McDermott, as well as Josh Flagg (Million Dollar Listing) and his boyfriend. Tori rocked a beige bikini top and high-waisted pants as she walked in the sand, with her mom and Dean close behind.

After the stroll, the group sat down on beach chairs, and Tori and Candy could be seen chatting it up as they enjoyed the sunny day. Dean had a big smile on his face as he watched the mother/daughter duo’s pleasant interaction. Tori and Candy were previously estranged following the death of Tori’s father, Aaron Spelling, in 2006. Candy received the majority of Aaron’s multi-million dollar fortune after his passing, with Tori only getting $800,000, which led to the tension.

Both women have insisted that the public does not know the full facts of the drama, and in recent years, they’ve been working on repairing the relationship and moving on. “It’s much better now,” Candy revealed in a 2014 interview, while Tori added in 2019, “It’s good, really good right now.” Still, this beach day was the first time the ladies were photographed together since 2017.

Meanwhile, Tori and Dean also appeared to be on good terms in the photos, despite rumors of relationship trouble over the past year. The two have dealt with many ups and downs in their marriage, including Dean’s 2013 affair, but made several public attempts to dispel divorce rumors amidst speculation of a split in 2021. Tori and Dean have five children together, while Dean also has a son from a past relationship.