Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Spend Time With Her Mom Candy In 1st Public Photos In 5 Years

It was family affair for Tori Spelling over Labor Day weekend as she spent time with her formerly estranged mom, Candy Spelling, as well as husband, Dean McDermott, in Malibu.

By:
September 6, 2022 7:49AM EDT
tori cnady spelling
View gallery
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Fox Winter All-Star Party, Inside, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Feb 2019
Tori Spelling, Finn McDermott, Hattie McDermott, Dean McDermott, Stella McDermott and Beau McDermott at the World Premiere of Columbia Pictures' JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL at the TLC Chinese Theater. Columbia Pictures' JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL World Premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 9 Dec 2019
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Fox Network's TCA Summer Press Tour Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Aug 2019
Image Credit: BDG/Shutterstock

After years of feuding and estrangement, Tori Spelling and her mom, Candy Spelling, are back to a good place. The ladies were photographed together publicly for the first time in five years, in images which you can see here. They were seen walking along the beach in Malibu, joined by Tori’s husband, Dean McDermott, as well as Josh Flagg (Million Dollar Listing) and his boyfriend. Tori rocked a beige bikini top and high-waisted pants as she walked in the sand, with her mom and Dean close behind.

After the stroll, the group sat down on beach chairs, and Tori and Candy could be seen chatting it up as they enjoyed the sunny day. Dean had a big smile on his face as he watched the mother/daughter duo’s pleasant interaction. Tori and Candy were previously estranged following the death of Tori’s father, Aaron Spelling, in 2006. Candy received the majority of Aaron’s multi-million dollar fortune after his passing, with Tori only getting $800,000, which led to the tension.

tori candy spelling
Tori and Candy Spelling out together in 2010. (BDG/Shutterstock)

Both women have insisted that the public does not know the full facts of the drama, and in recent years, they’ve been working on repairing the relationship and moving on. “It’s much better now,” Candy revealed in a 2014 interview, while Tori added in 2019, “It’s good, really good right now.” Still, this beach day was the first time the ladies were photographed together since 2017.

Meanwhile, Tori and Dean also appeared to be on good terms in the photos, despite rumors of relationship trouble over the past year. The two have dealt with many ups and downs in their marriage, including Dean’s 2013 affair, but made several public attempts to dispel divorce rumors amidst speculation of a split in 2021. Tori and Dean have five children together, while Dean also has a son from a past relationship.

More From Our Partners

ad