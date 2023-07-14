Tori Spelling Reportedly Leaning On Mom Candy Amid Dean McDermott Marriage Drama

Tori Spelling is getting through her marital woes with the support of her mother, Candy. “She has given Tori assurances that her and her kids would absolutely be taken care of and there should be no financial insecurity moving forward,” a source close to the 50-year-old actress told PEOPLE on Friday, July 14. It’s no secret that Tori has experienced some financial issues over the years, so it’s plausible that she is worried about money should she and her husband of 18 years, Dean McDermott, go through with their anticipated divorce. The reported reassurance from Candy, 77, is a big deal, considering she and Tori were estranged for years over Tori’s lack of inheritance from her billionaire father.

In addition to comforting Tori, Candy has reportedly been supporting Tori’s kids. “The children love their grandma because she spoils them and gives them the best treats! The children are Candy’s whole world, and she loves spending as much time with them as possible,” the insider added. Dean, 56, and Tori share five children: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.

A second source confirmed that Candy wants to make sure Tori and her kids will be okay if a divorce does come. “Candy is helping with her divorce and referring attorneys. Candy wants to make sure the kids will be OK,” they noted.

The report comes less than a week after Tori was seen leaving a $100-per-night hotel in Los Angeles with her kids in tow. In June, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and her kids were photographed seemingly moving into a pal’s house with sports equipment, stuffed animals, and more belongings. It is known that earlier this year, Tori was living in a rental property with her children, but they moved out after they caught mold-related sicknesses.

After years of split rumors, Dean confirmed he and Tori are going their separate ways in a mid-June Instagram post. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” the actor wrote. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.” However, he quickly deleted the head-turning post, and Tori has not commented on it. However, she was spotted wearing a shirt with the phrase, “Boys Lie,” written across it after the post was published.

The newest wave of split rumors comes less than 10 months after a person close to Tori and Dean claimed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Dean was giving his all to the relationship after they almost broke up for good. “That turned out to be the wakeup call Dean needed,” they revealed. “He went into overdrive trying to save his marriage and convince Tori not to pull the plug. It’s been a year of learning and working things out but it has paid off because they seem so happy together again.”