Tori Spelling Says Reunion With Mom Candy & Brother Randy Was ‘Special’: ‘Life Is Too Short’

Tori Spelling, 49, talked about her reunion with her mother Candy Spelling, 77, and her brother Randy Spelling, 43, a few weeks after the trio got dinner together in Los Angeles. “It was so special,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight on October 6. “It was my mom’s birthday and my brother lives in Portland, and he has not come to L.A. since pre-COVID. He hasn’t flown, so he surprised her. She had no idea he was coming. She showed up at the restaurant and it was the two of us. It was really special.”

Tori had dinner with her mother and brother for Candy’s 77th birthday on Sept. 21. The mother-daughter duo went to the beach together earlier that month, which marked the first time in five years that Tori and Candy were publicly photographed together, after they had a falling out over the late TV legend Aaron Spelling’s estate after he died in 2006. Tori was allegedly left with only $800,000 out of her father’s estimated $500 million fortune.

“I feel like life is too short and we forget that,” Tori told ET about reconciling with her loved ones. “I think because life keeps going and so you say to yourself, ‘I gotta make plans with this person, I gotta make an effort,’ and then you don’t because your life keeps going. It’s important now to really take that time, and I think I’m finally starting to get that,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star added.

Tori documented her reunion with Candy and Randy on Instagram and called it “a special moment in time.” She also called her mother, who is an author, theater producer, and philanthropist, “an iconic woman.” Tori’s reunion with her family came after she experienced alleged marital issues with her husband of six years, Dean McDermott, but HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that Tori is now “healing all the broken ties in her life.”

Also, the insider said that Dean’s “so supportive of Tori’s desire to be close to all her family again,” and that the longtime couple, who share five children, finally made peace in August.