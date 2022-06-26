Tori Spelling Poses With Kids Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 & Beau, 5, At ‘Minions’ Premiere: Photos

Tori Spelling is super mom! The 40-year-old actress took four of her kids, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 and Beau, 5, to the Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 25 (oldest son Liam, 15, did appear to join the family). Tori and her kids were all smiles as they posed on the yellow carpet for photographers, with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum matching the carpet in a bright floral dress.

Her eldest daughter Stella, now 14, was looking so grown-up as she sported a criss-cross blue dress as she snuggled up to her iconic mom and younger siblings. Hattie opted for a throwback vibe in a MTV t-shirt, while Finn went with a striped yellow shirt and checkered shorts. Little Beau, however, nearly stole the show with his long blonde hair and shirt that read, “Let The Good Times Roll!”

The family night out comes amid Tori’s separation from their dad Dean McDermott, who she wed in 2006. The former Tori & Dean: Inn Love stars have had a reported tumultuous relationship for years, which included a rehab stint for Dean for an “intense sex addiction” in 2014, which he said resulted in him cheating. The pair are currently in a “trial separation,” toper a June 9 report from Us Weekly.

View Related Gallery Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott: Photos Of The Couple Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Fox Winter All-Star Party, Inside, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Feb 2019 Tori Spelling, Finn McDermott, Hattie McDermott, Dean McDermott, Stella McDermott and Beau McDermott at the World Premiere of Columbia Pictures' JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL at the TLC Chinese Theater. Columbia Pictures' JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL World Premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 9 Dec 2019

“They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped,” an insider told the magazine of the duo, who have been together for 16 years. “They don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids,” the source also reportedly said.

Back in 2021, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Tori and Dean “had not been intimate for some time” as reports of a break-up were swirling. At the time, they had “no official plans to divorce” and remained focused on co-parenting their five kids. “They are 100% going to raise these kids together…Dean has been very involved the whole time. Tori really wants to work on her career, but the kids are young and they need both of their parents and she knows that,” the insider spilled to HL.

By February, a source told HollywoodLife that the two were “working things out” — but that appears to have changed with the June 2022 report about their “trial separation.” Tori and Dean have yet to publicly comment on their reported split and relationship status, however, Tori notably spent Father’s Day with friend Lance Bass.