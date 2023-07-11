Tori Spelling & Her 5 Kids Reportedly Staying At $100 Motel After Dean McDermott Split

Tori Spelling is reportedly staying at a $100-per-night motel amid her split from her husband of 18 years, Dean McDermott. Tori, 50, was photographed exiting the reportedly Plain Jane hotel on Saturday, July 8 with the five children she shares Dean, 56: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. Images of the bunch leaving the unnamed motel were obtained by Page Six and can be viewed HERE. Tori, dressed in low-rise blue pants and a black crop top, held her youngest child’s hand as they made their way to their car with suitcases in tow. Stella, who turned 15 in June, matched her mom in a tiny crop top, while the rest of her siblings dressed casually in sweats and athleisurewear.

The images of Tori leaving her reported accommodations came just under a month after Dean announced their split after years of breakup rumors. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” the actor and host wrote on Instagram on Friday, June 16. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

He concluded, “We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.” However, the following day, Dean deleted his post. Tori never commented on their reported split.

Tori and Dean have been subject to split rumors for years, and the fact that Dean was missing from their 2021 family Christmas card did not do anything to put the rumors to rest. However, in 2022, the whole family was back together on the card. “This time last year everyone was expecting a divorce announcement, they were living very separate lives and Tori even stopped wearing her ring,” a person close to the family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Nov. 2022. “But that turned out to be the wakeup call Dean needed. He went into overdrive trying to save his marriage and convince Tori not to pull the plug. It’s been a year of learning and working things out but it has paid off because they seem so happy together again.”

At the beginning of 2022, another insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY that Tori and Dean realized they were better together over the 2021 holiday season. “Tori and Dean are working things out for the sake of their kids,” they divulged. “Over the holidays they both realized that they have too much to lose by getting a divorce and that their lives together are much better than they would be apart. They were questioning whether their love was strong enough to get over their differences.”

Tori’s latest Instagram posts have also pointed to a happy relationship, as she shared two photos with the entire family, including Dean, in June. The last post (seen above) came on June 15, and showed the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Chopped Canada host posing with their kids in front of the pool at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, located in Beverly Hills. The pic served as an ad for the posh hotel. Perhaps, Tori and her kids stayed at the $100-per-night hotel for the same reason.

However, it is not believed that Tori and Dean are residing under the same roof, as on June 21, the actress and her five kids were photographed unloading their belongings out of a car and into a pal’s pad in Pasadena, Calif. The kids could be seen carrying stuffed animals, tennis rackets, and more out of the vehicle. In May, Tori revealed she was living in a rental property with her kids when she announced that she and her kids had gotten super sick due to mold in the residence.