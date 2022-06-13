Tori Spelling Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Crop Top After Separation From Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling stepped out in Los Angeles rocking some short shorts and a revealing crop top as she tended to some errands on June 13. The 49-year-old 90210 star looked stylish and confident wearing super high, asymmetrical-waisted denim shorts with a raw hemline and a revealing black crop top. She paired the casual but cute look with a black cross-body Chanel purse in the shape of a heart with a silver chain, a gold chain necklace, a long, black duster, and oversized black sunglasses. She completed her look with some mauve matte lipstick to add a pop of color.

Tori’s solo trip came just days after reports that she and her husband of 16 years, Dean McDermott, 55, are running a “trial separation” rather than jumping into a divorce proceeding. “They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped,” an insider close to the couple told Us Weekly on June 9. “Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids.” The couple shares five children: Liam,15, Stella, 14, Hattie,10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5.

Rumors of a separation have been floating around for quite some time now. In 2021, Tori did not wish Dean a happy anniversary and he was excluded from their family Christmas card that year. Additionally, she removed the term “wife” from her Instagram biography and does not wear her wedding ring. The pair also failed to acknowledge their anniversary in 2022. A source close to Tori told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January a similar story to Us Weekly‘s source: Tori and Dean are trying to reconcile for their children. “Tori and Dean are working things out for the sake of their kids,” they explained. “Over the holidays they both realized that they have too much to lose by getting a divorce and that their lives together are much better than they would be apart. They were questioning whether their love was strong enough to get over their differences.”

Tori seems to publicly be focusing all of her attention on her kids in the meantime. On June 9, the same day the separation report circulated, Tori wished her second child and oldest daughter, Stella, a happy middle school graduation and congratulated her for pushing through school even though the odds were against her. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!” Tori proudly wrote on Instagram.

Just one day later, Tori took to Instagram to wish Stella a happy birthday. “My birthday goddess… – Happy Birthday to my first born girlie Buggy! Can’t believe you are 14 @stella_mcdermott08 . My Jill of all trades. The most creative human I know. Biggest heart. Instinctual caretaker. Best sister. Best friend. Animal lover extraordinaire,” the doting mom gushed. “You exemplify courage, believer of pushing forward and overcoming obstacles, and having such a positive attitude thru every situation. Your makeup, baking, crocheting, and crafting skills impress me to no end!! I love you so much and my heart beams with proudness every day.”