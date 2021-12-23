See Pics

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & Stella McDermott
Sarah Krick
News Writer

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!

Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.

Tori Spelling & Stella McDermott
Tori Spelling & daughter Stella McDermott get together for a glam session (Sarah Krick).

“I’m so excited I discovered Petite ‘n Pretty for Stella this year,” Tori also wrote on Instagram, posting photos from the shoot. “[T]heir non-toxic, age appropriate shades are perfect for teens exploring makeup and will get them out of YOUR makeup drawer,” she added, sharing cute poses with her look-alike daughter, whom she shares with ex, Dean McDermott, 54. In a later shot, the pair were almost like twins, both sporting a sand-colored hooded sweater and jeans, their light blond locks worn tousled and long.

Tori Spelling & Stella McDermott
Tori Spelling & Stella McDermott (Sarah Krick).

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star also took to Instagram on June 9 to celebrate Stella becoming a teen, posting a touching tribute in honor of her “baby girl” hitting the major milestone. “My baby girl is 13 today…,” the actress wrote in her caption. “This fierce lady came into this world screaming and had me wrapped around her finger from jump.”

She continued, “She’s so supremely powerful yet such a sensitive soul. She’s a multi threat. She truly does it all. She’s never been afraid to push the envelope style wise. I wish I had her confidence and bravery. I hold her hand to love and support but the truth is this young woman is holding my hand to support me! She is selfless and fearless.” Tori concluded the post by writing, “I love every essence of your being Buggy! My best friend! I am and will always be your biggest fan. My beautiful ladybug. Happy Birthday!”