Tori Spelling’s Oldest Daughter Stella, 12, Is Now As Tall As Her & So Grown Up – Before & After Pics

Tori Spelling surprised fans when she posted photos of her daughter Stella, 12, who stood just as tall as her ‘90210’ star mom.

Tori Spelling‘s daughter Stella is all grown up! The 47-year-old star took to Instagram on Jan. 24 and shared a precious photo posing alongside her daughter, 12, who stood just as tall as her 5ft 6in mom. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress proudly smiled at the eldest daughter who she shares with actor Dean McDermott, 54.

Tori’s son Beau, three, was also pictured in the series of snapshots which the mother-of-five captioned, “Dear weekend, I love you.” The actress wore a pair of distressed denim overalls with a pretty floral top and brown suede ankle boots. Stella had on a chocolate brown midi dress with thin straps and a flannel draped around her shoulders.

The ex of Tori’s former 90210 co-star Ian Ziering gushed over Stella. “She grew up!!! Omg,” Erin Ludwig-Ziering commented on the photo. Thousands of fans also flooded the comments sections in awe over the preteen after seeing how much she had grown up. “Omg Stella is soo tall now,” one follower wrote. “Oh boy she almost taller than you!” another responded.

Fans have watched Stella grow up on television throughout her childhood while she was on Tori & Dean from 2009 until 2014. Tori and Dean, who married in 2006, also share son Liam, 13, daughter Hattie, 9, and son Finn, 8.

Meanwhile, Dean spoke to HollywoodLife.com in a a May 2020 virtual podcast to share an update about his eldest daughter. While most children are being homeschooled until further notice in the US due to the current pandemic, parents have become teachers and this includes celebrities, too! The Chopped Canada host revealed this time at home is a good “pause” for his kids as Stella went through a painful bullying experience last year in school. “This was a really nice alternative for [her] to kind of get away and decompress from the bullying issues. It’s nice that we’ll get to go into next year with a clean slate to give them time to to heal and process of what they went through,” Dean explained in the EXCLUSIVE interview.