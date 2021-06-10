Tori Spelling Sends Love To Daughter Stella On 13th Birthday With Rare Photos: ‘Always Your Biggest Fan’

Former ‘90210’ star Tori Spelling has paid tribute to her mini-me daughter Stella on her 13th birthday, sharing a series of sweet snaps.

Tori Spelling is officially the mom of a teenage girl! The 47-year-old former Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram on June 9 to celebrate her eldest daughter Stella Doreen‘s 13th birthday. The mom-of-five posted a touching tribute in honor of her “baby girl” as she hit the major milestone. “My baby girl is 13 today…,” the actress wrote in her caption. “This fierce lady came into this world screaming and had me wrapped around her finger from jump.”

She continued, “She’s so supremely powerful yet such a sensitive soul. She’s a multi threat. She truly does it all. She’s never been afraid to push the envelope style wise. I wish I had her confidence and bravery. I hold her hand to love and support but the truth is this young woman is holding my hand to support me! She is selfless and fearless.” Tori concluded the post by writing, “I love every essence of your being Buggy! My best friend! I am and will always be your biggest fan. My beautiful ladybug. Happy Birthday!”

Tori rarely shares snaps of her adorable brood, which also includes Liam, 14, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4, whom she shares with her husband Dean McDermott, 54. However, her post included snaps of her and Stella rocking matching Halloween costumes, a pic of her rocking a tutu, selfies of the mother-daughter duo, and a picture of the newly-minted 13-year-old smiling in front of a cake.

In February 2020, the BH90210 icon said that her eldest children had faced “so much bullying” at school, leading to Stella eventually changing schools. Tori explained that her daughter “wanted to empower others girls and be a business leader,” but, her school experience made her have “panic attacks”. The actress added, “She wanted to be President or work to empower women daily.”