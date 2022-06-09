Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Are In The Middle Of ‘Trial Separation’: Report

Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott are currently in the midst of a “trial separation” in the midst of rumors that they’re divorcing, according to report from Us Weekly published on Thursday, June 9. The couple, who have been married since 2006, have been “going through with a trial separation,” a source told the magazine.

The pair’s five kids (Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5) are a prime concern in deciding the future of their relationship. Even though the source called the split a “trial separation,” another source had said that the pair have considered ending their marriage. “They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped,” they told Us. “They don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids.”

Yet another source echoed that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star has stuck around for the kids, following longtime rumors that the pair were working on issues in their relationship. “She has been close to leaving many times, but she ends up staying for the kids’ sake,” the insider explained.

The news of their separation came the same week as their daughter Stella’s middle school graduation. While both Tori, 49, and Dean, 55, made Instagram posts celebrating their daughter’s accomplishment, they didn’t share a family photo with both parents. Neither referenced the other in their posts on Thursday.

The reported trial separation came nearly six months after a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife that the pair were “working things out” back in January. “Over the holidays they both realized that they have too much to lose by getting a divorce and that their lives together are much better than they would be apart. They were questioning whether their love was strong enough to get over their differences,” the insider explained.