Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Take Kids To Universal For Family Day With Her Brother Randy: Photo

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott recently had a family fun day at a theme park that included a rare sighting of Tori hanging out with her brother Randy Spelling! The superstar siblings looked like they were having a blast at Universal Studios in the snaps shared to Tori’s Instagram on Wednesday, March 29. Of course, it wasn’t a true family outing without Tori and Dean’s big, beautiful brood of children: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5.

The huge group was all smiles in the photos, with Beau being the center of attention in many of the snaps, as he was clearly the most excited about all the cool attractions at the theme park. Tori captioned the carousal of her fun family outing, “Thank you @unistudios for the tickets and the family memories we made sharing the #universalstudios experience with our family and my bro @randyspelling and our kiddos cousins. Best day EVR!”

The rare snaps of the Spelling siblings come nearly four months after the Beverly Hills 90210 vet revealed she and Randy had a reunion with their once-estranged mom Candy Spelling. Tori and Randy had a bit of a falling out with Candy after her iconic TV producer husband, their father Aaron Spelling, passed away in 2006 leaving his wife with most of his vast assets and a mere percentage to his kids: Tori and Randy were allegedly left with only $800,000 out of Aaron’s estimated $500 million fortune.

“It was so special,” Tori told Entertainment Tonight in October. “It was my mom’s birthday and my brother lives in Portland, and he has not come to L.A. since pre-COVID.” After Aaron died, Randy had quit the Hollywood acting scene and moved to Oregon where he became a life coach. “He hasn’t flown, so he surprised her,” Tori continued. “She had no idea he was coming. She showed up at the restaurant and it was the two of us. It was really special.”

A few months before the family reunion, a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that the mother/daughter duo were attempting to repair their broken relationship. Tori and Candy are “healing all the broken ties in her life,” the insider claimed. “Tori is at the best place emotionally that she has been in a very long time.”