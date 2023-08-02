Tori Spelling Spotted Setting Up Camp At RV Park With Her 5 Kids Amid Dean McDermott Split: Photos

Tori Spelling, 50, appeared to set up camp at an RV park with her five kids, after recently being seen staying with them at an inexpensive motel. In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum rocked a pair of jean cut off shorts and a black tee shirt as she pulled up to the campsite and unloaded lawn chairs, an outdoor stove, a cooler, and even a pop-up table for the family’s stay. The outlet reported that she even drove the Sunseeker RV and parked it there.

She pulled her famous platinum blonde locks into a low ponytail and wore a pair of oversized sunglasses to protect her eyes from the July heat. In other photos, she pulled a green sweatshirt with a bold yellow stripe over the shirt as she tidied up and tended to her kids — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, who appeared to be relaxed as they enjoyed the great outdoors.

The pics came after Tori issued a stern rebuke to a photographer who asked her about her alleged stay at the $100/night motel in Los Angeles last month. She was leaving an LA area Target story on July 17 when he approached her about where he assumed she was staying. “Are you a parent?” she retorted, per the video shared by Page Six. “You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?” she added. When he responded that he’s not a parent “yet,” Tori shot back, “Well you’ll understand when you are.”

Though rumors swirled about Tori’s stay at the motel amid her split from husband Dean McDermott, 56, an insider told Us Weekly for a July 11 report that it wasn’t what it looked like. “Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation,” the source claimed. “They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn’t going to subject herself or her kids to that.”

The rampant split speculation comes after Dean announced on June 17 that the duo are splitting — then removed the Instagram post by the following day. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” Dean’s since-deleted Instagram statement read. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”