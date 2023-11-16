Dean McDermott Admits He Hasn’t Seen Tori Spelling & Their Kids in 5 Months

Image Credit: Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Dean McDermott revealed has not seen his ex Tori Spelling and their five children since June, the same month he announced the couple was separating after 17 years of marriage. The Canadian actor, 57, told Daily Mail in an interview published November 15 that he spent the summer in rehab and hasn’t been with his family since he moved them out of their rental home in Pasadena, California due to mold problems at the end of June. However, Dean noted that he’s “beginning to communicate” with Tori, 50, again via text and is “desperate” to see their kids.

Dean and Tori are parents to Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 101, and Beau, 6. On June 16, Dean announced the couple’s split on Instagram but deleted the post the next day. In his Daily Mail interview, Dean revealed that he was on “a drink and drug binge” when he released the statement about the end of his marriage. He also explained how his drinking led to his relationship with Tori falling apart.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough,” he told the outlet. “I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation. It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.” Dean added, “That’s what it led to, and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori.”

Despite all the drama that Dean and Tori have gone through in their marriage, Dean said in the interview that he doesn’t regret his relationship with the actress.

“It was a total fairytale. I mean, it was a beautiful love story,” he said. “Love at first sight and getting married in the most beautiful way possible. It was a dream come true. And then we had to come back to Hollywood and deal with all the s*** people gave us. After we got married, they were all saying ‘give it six months.’ Well, so much for six months – we showed you because it’s been 18 years and five kids.”

After the couple split, Tori moved into a motel, an RV, and then a $18,000/per month rental home with her kids. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress was recently seen kissing her rumored new boyfriend Ryan Cramer. Dean, who told Daily Mail that he’s currently sober, is dating Lily Calo. They’ve been seen on several PDA outings together ever since Dean left rehab.