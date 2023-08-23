Tori Spelling’s Hospitalization Likely Due To Continued Issues From Mold Infestation In Home: Report

Tori Spelling can blame the mold that infested her house a few months ago for her recent hospitalization. “Multiple sources” told US Weekly on August 23 that the 50-year-old actress had to check into the hospital likely because of the “mold issue” that forced Tori and her five kids out of the Los Angeles rental home that she shared with her estranged husband Dean McDermott, 56. “Tori is frustrated she’s still dealing with getting sick,” one of the sources said. “She thought moving out [of the house] would be the solution, but these issues obviously linger for much longer.”

A second source noted that Tori “has been to hell and back the past few months.” She’s dealt with health issues, financial struggles, and her separation from her husband and the father of her children after 17 years of marriage. “She’s been running on empty for such a long time,” the insider said. They also told US Weekly that Tori doesn’t have her future figured out right now. “There’s so much up in the air, including where she’s going to live and how things are going to play out with Dean,” the source shared. “But Tori’s a fighter and she’s vowing to pull through this and come out stronger.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed she was in the hospital via an Instagram Story on August 20. She showed her hospital bracelet dated 8/17/2023 and said she was missing her “kiddos” Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. Tori was seen leaving the hospital after a four-day stay. She exited the building in a wheelchair and a friend helped her into the car to go home. Tori still has not revealed the exact reason for why she was hospitalized, though the mold issue seems to be the cause.

Tori and her kids have been living in an RV ever since they moved out of the LA rental home that became infested with mold. Before that, it was reported that the famous blonde and her children were staying in a $100-per-night motel in mid-July. Tori revealed in May that mold issues were causing her kids to get sick so they needed to vacate the residence. Right now, Tori is living apart from Dean who announced the couple’s split on Instagram June 16. The statement from Dean, which he deleted the following day, read, “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.”

Tori has not directly addressed her reported split from Dean yet. The longtime couple have been at the center of split rumors for the past few years, but they seemed to be trying to work things out for the sake of their five children. After Dean published his now-deleted split announcement, Tori stepped out wearing a “Boys Lie” T-shirt.