Tori Spelling Seen Leaving L.A. Hospital In 1st Photos Since Hospitalization For Mystery Illness

Tori Spelling, 50, was photographed leaving a Beverly Hills, CA hospital on Sunday evening, four days after it was reported she checked into the medical center for an unidentified illness. The actress was being wheeled out of the doors to the outside of the building when she wore a white graphic T-shirt and black pants. She had her long hair down and appeared to have a bruise on the side of her face.

As Tori was wheeled to the vehicle she was leaving in, she was reportedly unsteady. She was helped by a friend as she got up from the wheelchair and into the vehicle. Her facial expression was a serious one, and the mother of five children also wore a hospital bracelet on on wrist.

Tori left the hospital on the same day she provided an update about her stay in an Instagram story post that featured a photo of her hospital bracelet. “4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much,” she wrote, referencing her five kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way.”

This isn’t the first time Tori’s been recently hospitalized. She was also hospitalized in Dec. 2022 for having “a hard time breathing” and getting dizzy. “Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night,” she wrote at the time “To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am…How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness.”

Tori’s latest hospitalization comes just two months after it was reported that she and her husband Dean McDermott, 56, who is also the father of her kids, split after 17 years of marriage. Dean took to Instagram to announce the split at the time, but deleted the post a day later. Tori was also asked about their status a month later, and replied with, “I always look better on my own.” It’s unclear if they are still together or not at this point, but fans took her statement to mean that they have indeed gone their separate ways.