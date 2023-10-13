Dean McDermott Holds Hands with Mystery Woman at Welfare Office After Tori Spelling Split: Photos

Image Credit: Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Dean McDermott, 56, stepped out with who appears to be his new girlfriend following his split from wife Tori Spelling, 50. The Canadian actor, who shares five kids with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, held hands with a mystery woman as they arrived at government welfare office in Los Angeles on October 10, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Dean, who is reportedly living in a rental home in San Fernando Valley with four male roommates right now, stood in line with his female companion at the welfare office and went inside to fill out paperwork. It appears that Dean is seeking financial help from the government as he moves forward with his divorce.

Despite the current hardships going on in his life, Dean was reportedly “in good spirits” and was “chuckling and cracking jokes” waiting in line at the welfare office, per Daily Mail. Dean wore a black T-shirt with blue jeans and black biker boots. His mystery woman had on an army green jumpsuit and rocked a pixie haircut. This was the first time Dean stepped out with his apparent new girlfriend after he seemingly separated from Tori over the summer.

Dean announced his split from Tori in June with an Instagram statement that was later deleted. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” Dean wrote on Instagram at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time,” he added. “We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

After the news of the split, Tori moved into an inexpensive motel in Los Angeles with her five children before they started staying in an RV due to mold issues that landed Tori in the hospital for several days in August. “Tori is frustrated she’s still dealing with getting sick,” an insider told US Weekly for an August 23 report. “She thought moving out [of the house] would be the solution, but these issues obviously linger for much longer.”

Tori has chosen to mostly ignore the buzz about her divorce and focus on being a doting mom to her kids. She was asked about the former couple’s status a month after Dean announced the split when she was shopping at Target. She replied to the paparazzi with, “I always look better on my own.” She also clapped back at the reporter while defending living in a cheap motel with her children. “Are you a parent? You know you will do whatever you can for your kids, right?” she sternly said.