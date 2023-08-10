Tori Spelling Shares Rare Family Photos Of Kids Sleeping & Living In RV All Together

Making the best of a difficult situation. Tori Spelling shared rare pics of her five children enjoying RV life with their famous mom, as questions still loomed about tori and her estranged husband’s apparent split. In the Thursday, Aug 10 Instagram post, her kids stood on top of the RV, arms spread as though they might fly, snuggled into cozy beds in the RV, poked their heads out of the vehicle’s windows, enjoyed an expansive view of the ocean, and waded in the surf on the beach. “As long as we have each other 🫶🏻…” the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress captioned the photos — though she turned off comments for the post.

Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, were first seen pulling into the RV campground with their famous mom earlier this month. On Tuesday, August 8, the kiddos were all seen hitting the beach in photos published here by The Daily Mail. The actress, 50, rocked a cute strapless crop top, denim shorts, and stylish white sunglasses to frolic in the water with her kiddos.

In July she was seen at an inexpensive motel with her children after Dean shared an Instagram announcement claiming they’d split — which he subsequently took down. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” Dean wrote.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time,” he continued in the post. “We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Though the post disappeared shortly, a source reportedly told PEOPLE that Dean is serious about ending the troubled relationship for good. “[Dean] 100 percent wants to get out of the marriage,” the insider told the outlet for a June 21 report. “He took down the post because Tori didn’t want him to keep it up. But he’s packing his bags and is 100 percent serious about it.”