Eminem’s Ex Kim Mathers Rocks Pixie Cut in Rare Outing Ahead of Her Daughter’s Wedding

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Kim Scott Mathers resurfaced in public as she confirmed that she’ll reunite with her ex-husband, Eminem, at their daughter Hailie Jade’s upcoming wedding. Kim, 48, was photographed for the first time in years running errands in Shelby Township, Michigan on September 16, according to the pictures published by The Sun. Kim rocked a blonde pixie cut hairstyle for the rare public outing. Eminem’s ex wore a blue crop top with a pair of matching jeans and black boots. Kim had a collection of tattoos on her neck, her arms, and her hands that were fully visible in the paparazzi pictures.

Eminem, 50, and Kim were high school sweethearts who tied the knot in 1999. They broke up in 2001, got married again five years later, and then split for good in 2006. They have two daughters together, 30-year-old Alaina Scott, who is adopted, and 27-year-old Hailee.

Kim told The Sun that she and Eminem will “of course” be at Hailee’s upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Evan McClintock. Kim also joked that the exes see each other “not often, but often enough.” The outlet reported that Eminem will be walking Hailee down the aisle to marry Evan. The couple got engaged in February.

Over the summer, Eminem and Kim reunited at Alaina’s Great Gatsby-themed wedding in Detroit, Michigan. Like he plans to do for Hailee, the “Without Me” rapper walked his eldest daughter down the aisle on her special day. “I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle. He wasn’t going to miss that,” Alaina said in an interview with PEOPLE published in June.

Eminem adopted Alaina when he and Kim were together. Alana’s biological mother was Kim’s twin sister, Dawn Scott. Dawn struggled with substance abuse, which eventually led to her fatal overdose in 2016. “My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born,” Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2004. “Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

Eminem also has a non-binary child named Stevie, who is Kim’s biological child with her ex Eric Hartter.