Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Engaged To Boyfriend Evan McClintock: Photos

Hailie Jade Mathers is getting married! Eminem‘s 27-year-old daughter announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock on Instagram February 6. Hailie shared photos of Evan getting down on one knee with a gorgeous diamond ring before he popped the big question. A professional photographer snapped photos of the romantic engagement, which took place on a rooftop on Saturday, February 4. “Casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11,” Hailie wrote in her caption.

Hailie was dressed in a black leather jacket, black jeans, and black booties when she got engaged. Meanwhile, her future husband looked so handsome in a large black coat, white pants, and beige shoes. Hailie seemed to be shocked when Evan got down on one knee. After Hailie accepted the proposal, she showed off her engagement ring on her finger, as the couple celebrated by popping a bottle of champagne.

Evan first appeared on Hailie’s Instagram in 2016, according to Just Jared. The two snuggled close while celebrating her birthday. “Couldn’t have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side),” Hailie wrote in the post. Since then, Evan’s frequently been featured on Hailie’s Instagram, where she has over 2 million followers. Last year, Hailie showed off Evan in a romantic Valentine’s Day post, where the couple shared a sweet kiss at sunset.

Hailie’s famous father approves of her relationship with Evan, which must be a huge relief to Hailie. In fact, the “Lose Yourself” rapper, 50, actually made a positive reference to Evan in 2020, while appearing on Mike Tyson’s podcast, Hot Boxin’ podcast. Eminem mentioned Evan as he took pride in the fact that his daughter graduated from college with a 3.9 GPA and “no babies.” He said, “She has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good. She made me proud for sure.”