Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Says Growing Up With A Famous Dad Was ‘Surreal’ On Debut Podcast

Eminem‘s daughter, Hailie Jade is opening up about what it was like growing up with an ultra-famous dad. The influencer, now 26, revealed in the debut episode of her Just A Little Shady podcast (a play on words re: Em’s nickname) that it felt “surreal” and “so cool” while chatting with her best friend Brittany Ednie. “It’s so fun to look back … thinking back as an adult, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s so, so surreal’ and those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool’,” she said to her closest childhood pal when talking about going on the rapper’s tour bus.

Brittany, who went to school with Hailie, also remembered the experience — but revealed that they thought it was all normal at the time. “I remember going on [Eminem’s tour bus] and all our memories of being young were so cool and unique to look back at now,” Brittany explained. “At the time felt so normal and not anything strange or different. We didn’t know any better,” she reasoned.

The girls also remembered going on the ultimate dream trip as a kid: a VIP experience at Disney World. Not only did they get to check out the parks and all the rides, Eminem — née Marshall Mathers — also hooked them up with a ritzy limo and princess dresses! Hailie remembered being “so happy and excited” about the trip.

Despite having extraordinary experiences, Hailie — who grew up in Michigan and later attended Michigan State University — reminded listeners that she and Brittany attended a “normal” school. “We were in a normal public school,” Hailie said. “We never thought anything was different. We had so many normal experiences, that when something like that happened, I thought everybody else does that too,” she added.

The podcast episode dropped five days after Hailie revealed her new project on Instagram. “Just a little shady podcast is about to drop!” she wrote on July 12th, captioning a stunning professional portrait. “This project has been in the works for a while & i’m so excited for the first episode to be launching!! Follow the @justalittleshadypodcast instagram & subscribe to the youtube channel (link in bio) to be the first to see a sneak peak & hear what me & my cohost @britednie will be talking about,” she also said.