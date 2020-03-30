Eminem ‘Proud’ Of Daughter Hailie, 24, For Finishing College, Having A BF, & ‘No Babies ‘

Though he’s gone platinum countless times and will go down in history as one of the most influential rappers ever, Eminem said the thing he’s most proud of is his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers.

“No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good,” Eminem, 47, said of his 24-year-old daughter Hailie Mathers while on the Mar. 19 episode of Mike Tyson’s podcast, Hot Boxin’. In the interview with Mike, 53, Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) took a moment to realize how much his little girl has grown up. Hailey, who was first introduced to the world on his 1999 album The Slim Shady LP, has since graduated Chippewa Valley High School and Michigan State University with a degree in psychology. “She made me proud for sure. She’s graduated from college. 3.9 [GPA]. It’s crazy.”

“I have a niece that I have helped raise, too,” Slim said on Hot Boxin’, “that’s pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26, and I have a younger one that’s 17 now. So, when I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of is that — is being able to raise kids.” That’s a huge statement from a man many will credit with being one of the biggest names in the world of hip hop, but anyone who has followed Em’s career would attest that he always put Hailie first above everything.

Though, Eminem also acknowledged that his success didn’t make it easier to raise Hailie or his other “kids.” When talking with the retired boxer, Em acknowledged that he worked hard to keep the kids humble despite all his wealth and fame. “It’s important to keep your kids grounded when they’re in a situation like I have, it’s very important,” he said. “People also think too that money just buys happiness, [but] that absolutely is not the truth. You’ve got to be right inside otherwise, none of this sh-t means nothing.”

Hailie has been keeping grounded during self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak. At the start of March, she demonstrated her workout routine on her Instagram Stories, sharing videos of her doing “V-crunches,” “Alternating single leg jackknife crunch,” “v-sit twist” and “reverse crunch.” In the middle of the month, during the initial stages of the “social distancing” outbreak, she made a joke while sharing a picture of herself at a street corner of downtown Detroit.

“At the corner of wash your hands & don’t touch your face,” she captioned the pic, which also featured her in skinny jeans, and a pair of thigh-high snakeskin boots. As the self-isolation wore on, Hailie showed off the results of her workout by flaunting her toned legs in a series of pics. “Self-isolation day….7? i want to hang out with my friends as bad as [her dog] Lottie wants to go outside & i refuse to put on full outfits to take pictures.”