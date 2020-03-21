See Pic
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shows Off Long Legs In Stunning Mirror Selfie During Self Isolation

Hailie Jade has been keeping busy in quarantine with a fitness regimen! The influencer stunned in these gorgeous mirror selfies, showing off her toned body.

Quarantine, but make it fashion — that seems to be 24-year-old Hailie Jade Mathers‘ motto, at least! Eminen’s daughter returned to Instagram once again with a series of gorgeous photos while in self-isolation and looked better than ever! Rocking a black leather bomber, graphic t-shirt and fitted skinny white sweatpants, Hailie showed off her toned legs and thighs proving her regular fitness routine is paying off.

“Self-isolation day….7? i want to hang out with my friends as bad as lottie wants to go outside & i refuse to put on full outfits to take pictures⁣,” referencing her sweet dog, who made a cameo looking out the window in her second photo. “But seriously it’s so important to stay safe and healthy & social distance/stay home right now! the sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus & get back to as normal as possible!” she urged her nearly 2 million followers.

Hailie kept the cozy vibes going with a furry pink pair of slide-on slippers, perfectly matching the stylish streetwear vibe. In the first two selfies, taken with her iPhone in a neon pink case, she showed off her IG-ready makeup job. The influencer opted for a terracotta colored theme, rocking a light sweep of orange eyeshadow, a rust shade lipstick and volumizing black mascara. Her gold hoop earrings and ring complimented the orange shade, along with an on-trend dark gray nail!

We’re glad to see Hailie taking the Coronavirus quarantine seriously, though, she did poke a little fun at the pandemic in a caption earlier this week. “At the corner of wash your hands & don’t touch your face 🙂,” Hailie captioned a photo of herself posing at an intersection. She can say that again! She looked so stylish as she opted for a thigh-high snakeskin boot — one of fashion’s hottest trends — along with a white blazer, blue skinny jeans and a chain-link purse.

Just days ago, Hailie once again showed off one of her fitness routines — and we’re more than paying attention! In the four videos shared on Monday, Mar. 9, the brunette revealed she practices “V-crunches,” the “Alternating single leg jackknife crunch,” the “V-sit twist” and the “Reverse crunch,” and even broke down how many sets she does of each move.