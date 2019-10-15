Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Mathers, 23, Proves She’s Ready For Fall In Stunning New Outdoor Pic

Hailie Scott Mathers returned to Instagram with a gorgeous new picture on Oct. 14, and proved she’s ready for fall with a chic ensemble that’s perfect for the autumn weather.

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Mathers, 23, is often sharing her fashion and beauty looks with fans on Instagram, and she was at it again on Oct. 14. In her newest photo — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — Hailie poses on a dirt road, with trees for miles in the background. She’s wearing dark pants, along with a red, button down shirt, and a black hat atop her head. Hailie’s beauty look is on-point, too, as she has on a light pink-hued lipstick and dark eye makeup on her lids. Her hair is styled in gorgeous curls, and she’s posing with a sultry look to the camera.

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with supportive messages, with many complimenting Hailie’s outfit and asking her to start uploading more fall looks. “Stunning girl,” one fan wrote. “Love you. Definitely have the style on fleek,” while another added, “Love the hat.” Hailie has more than one million followers on Instagram, and she has a very particular aesthetic when it comes to her posts, which generally show off her outfits and glam looks.

On her Instagram story, Hailie often reveals her workouts, as well. She posts several videos from the gym at a time, and is often wearing chic and stylish workout clothes during her workout sessions. Plus, she loves posting motivational quotes to inspire her fans, as well.

One thing that Hailie does NOT post a lot about on her page is her personal life. Her photos are strictly of herself and her dog, with barely any look at her friends, love life or family. Her famous father, Eminem, is nowhere to be seen, but it’s probably safe to say that he’s proud of his little girl!