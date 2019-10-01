Hallie Scott Mathers, 23, Looks Identical To Dad Eminem In New Selfie — See Pic

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott Mathers is looking so much like her famous rapper dad in a new pic. She’s shining in the light of the setting sun in a gorgeous selfie

There’s no mistaking that Hailie Scott Mathers is Eminem‘s daughter in a new selfie she shared. On Sept 30 she wanted to get a selfie in the golden light of the setting sun and it totally showed off how she has her rapper dad’s exact piercing eyes and facial structure. “I tried harder than i’d like to admit to get a ‘golden hour’ photo today…☀️,” the 23-year-old Michigan State University grad captioned the Instagram pic that showed off her flawless complexion.

In the photo Hailie is seen shoulders up in a green sleeveless v-neck top. It’s obvious she wanted to capture the perfect photo of herself as she has a glam face of makeup. She has on rosy pink eye shadow and extra long dark lashes. Her brows are dark and softened and she went lighter on the rest of her face to let her eyes really pop. Hailie’s complexion is gorgeous and her skin is perfection. She has a light peachy cheek and a soft rose lip.

Instagram influencer Hailie’s wearing her warm brown locks straight and cascading down her left shoulder in the photo, and the light of the setting sun really highlights the color. For accessories she has several silver chains around her neck and small hoop earrings to match.

Fans went wild for the photo in the comments. “Ur makeup and whole vibe is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a woman named Siobhan wrote while fan Christi added “Your makeup is so cool!!” “love your makeup❤️ that eyeshadow color is so pretty,” a fan named Jen wrote while another said “Girl that eye makeup 🔥🔥 if only we could get a tutorial.” A guy named Gomez wanted to praise her but was afraid of her dad, writing, “I was gonna say you’re so beautiful but I don’t want to get diss by Em.”