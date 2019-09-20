Hailie Scott Mathers looks absolutely stunning in a new photo posted to her Instagram page on Sept. 19, in which she’s wearing a matching crop top and shorts outfit.

With 1.7 million followers, Eminem’s 23-year-old daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers — who goes by Hailie Jade on the social media site — has quite a fanbase! She doesn’t post on her main feed all that often, but she did take to the app to share a new photo on Sept. 19. In the pic, Hailie is wearing a white crop top and high-waisted shorts, revealing a sliver of her stomach and abs. She paired the look with a jean jacket and is carrying a small black purse. Based on the caption of the pic, the purse was meant to be the focus of the image, but it didn’t turn out quite how Hailie planned!

“This is my ‘i accidentally held my purse backwards for the picture’ face,” Hailie wrote. “It’s a cute purse from the front I swear.” For the pic, Hailie styled her hair in loose curls and parted it down the middle, while she’s also wearing a gold chain necklace. Hailie is often showing off her outfits and glam looks on Instagram, and this is one of our favorite looks yet! Her Instagram page actually went viral a couple of years ago when fans took notice of the fact that Eminem’s young daughter was now all grown up — and gorgeous!

Since then, she’s developed a name for herself that’s separate from her famous father’s. In fact, she rarely — if ever — posts personal family photos on her page, making it clear that she wants an identity of her own.

In addition to posts on her Instagram feed, Hailie often shares videos and inspirational quotes on her Instagram story. Many of the videos document her workouts, which explains how she got those toned abs. Check out the new pic above!