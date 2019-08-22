Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, Shares Stunning New Beauty Pic As She Tells Fans ‘Don’t Selfie & Drive’

Hailie Scott Mathers showed off her makeup skills (and ability to find amazing car lighting) in a new photo, after Eminem’s daughter voiced her interest in becoming an influencer!

Are we looking at a Jaclyn Hill 2.0? Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, 23, showed off her knack for wielding a makeup brush, thanks to a well-lit car selfie on Aug. 22. “Don’t selfie and drive,” Eminem’s daughter captioned the picture, which put the spotlight on her perfectly filled-in brows, bronzed cheeks and just the right dash of highlighter. Nothing wild, but Hailie proved that sometimes less is more with this natural makeup selfie.

Hailie had even more opportunities to play with her makeup at Lollapalooza! The social media star recently returned from dancing the day away at the Chicago music festival that ran between Aug. 1-4, and uploaded three concert outfits: a black romper, a cropped Van Halen tee paired with striped shorts, and lastly, a lace bralette with black shorts complemented by snakeskin print boots. She paired each look with a matte brown eye, much like her go-to eyeshadow in the selfie below!

Hailie’s happy to be back in Detroit after such an eventful kick-start to August. “Lolla, i love you but i’m feeling hella thankful that i have a year to recuperate before i attempt to survive you again ✌️,” she captioned a photo taken at Lollapalooza on Aug. 5. Ah, we can relate to those post-festival feels.

Hailie’s Instagram serves as her beauty portfolio! She often shows off her makeup looks — usually variations of a fresh face, with a bold red lip here and there — with regular selfies and fashion posts. The pictures align with Hailie’s post-college goals! After graduating from Michigan State University with a degree in psychology, Hailie revealed her interest in becoming a social media “influencer” in a June 2018 interview with Daily Mail. Unlike her father’s career in rap, Hailie was “more drawn to the beauty world,” according to last year’s interview. But her career plans weren’t set in stone, because she admitted that they were “kind of up in the air” at the time.