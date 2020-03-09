Hailie Jade finally dropped her complete ab regimen, with instructions and video demonstrations included! Now you too can achieve a toned midsection like Eminem’s daughter.

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, 24, acted as a fitness coach for her nearly two million Instagram followers on March 9! Eminem’s daughter is famous for her toned abs, and she finally demonstrated how to achieve them in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story on Monday. There were four videos total, which showed how to execute the following four moves: “V-crunches,” the “Alternating single leg jackknife crunch,” the “V-sit twist” and the “Reverse crunch.”

Hailie even broke down how many sets and reps you should do for each move! The fashion influencer advised 3 sets x 20 reps for V-crunches, 3 sets x 10 reps “per leg” for the alternating single leg jackknife crunches, 3 sets x 15 reps “per side” for the V-sit twists, and 3 sets x 10 reps for the reverse crunches. Hailie kept the focus on the exercises, since the fashionista opted for a no-nonsense outfit in Monday’s videos: a cropped white T-shirt, black leggings and a blue baseball cap.

Hailie listened to her fans’ demands! On March 3, the content creator revealed that “starting tomorrow,” she’d resume posting “workouts” to her Instagram Stories. She even took requests from fans on what regimens to post. However, Hailie actually made this announcement alongside a fashion photo, which showed her rocking a vogue snake skin trench coat from Blank NYC. Hailie’s focus has been on fashion lately, and understandably so, given that it’s not ab-baring season yet in chilly Michigan (where Hailie lives).

We’re happy that Hailie is back to spilling her fitness secrets! Eminem’s Insta-famous daughter would share her regimens here and there throughout 2019; in July of that year, she detailed a different set of core exercises, and wrote out her leg workout in April of 2019. Hailie is getting our bodies ready, just in time for the start of spring on March 19!