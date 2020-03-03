Hailie Scott Mathers is about to be showing off her incredibly fit body again in new workout videos. She wore a snakeskin outfit to make the announcement on Instagram.

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Scott Mathers is about to make her fans VERY happy. The 24-year-old has a completely ripped body from being a dedicated gym fanatic, and she let fans know on March 3 that she’s going to be sharing her workout videos again to her Instagram stories. She even asked her Instagram followers if there were any particular exercises they’d like to see her focus on. Needless to say, her fans were thrilled that she’d be sharing how to get a body like hers!

Hailie made the announcement next to a photo of her wearing a stylish snakeskin print jacket. Underneath she had on a black turtleneck and dark blue skinny jeans. She wore her brunette locks straight and parted down the middle. Her only accessory was a pair of large black sunglasses in the photo that you can see here. Hailie has become total fashion inspiration on her IG account.

“Starting tomorrow I’ll be posting my workouts on my stories again!! comment if there’s anything specific you’d like to see in my routines 💪” she wrote in the caption. A fan named Eva begged, “hailie! i need toned legs! any workouts for that you have planned? 🔥,” while another user asked for “Abs and arms! 🙌🏽❤️.” Fan j.spencer wrote, “GLUTES, CALVES AND LEGS!” A user named Autumn asked for “any ab or just stomach/ core workouts would be great !!” Her suggestion is a very good one because take a look at this selfie below that Hailie posted in July 2019 and check out her killer abs!

Other fans were more enamored of what Hailie was wearing in her workout announcement post. amir._.mathers commented, “Every girl in 3 2 1 …. Omg nice Jacket where’d you get that from ? 😍” while user iamhghazali noted, “Woah!!! Nice jacket.” jpry50 also shared, “Love your jacket 🙌.” Hailie does occasionally tell fans what brands she’s wearing or tags them in pics because her style is so enviable. Sadly in this case she didn’t share where the jacket came from.