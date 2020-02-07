Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, Rocks Gorgeous Sweater Dress & Thigh-High Boots — New Photos

Hailie Scott Mathers is ready to ‘walk into the weekend’ with two gorgeous new photos she posted to her Instagram account for her legions of followers to see!

Hailie Scott Mathers‘ sensational fashion sense is truly getting fans through another work week! On Feb. 7, the stunning 24-year-old took to her favorite social media platform and shared two brand new pictures with her nearly two million followers on Instagram. In the first snap, captured by Erika Christine Photography, Hailie walked down the Detroit pavement — her father, Eminem‘s, hometown — wearing a pair of thigh high snakeskin boots, a cream colored sweater dress with turtleneck neckline, and a blush pink coat with a small white purse as her main accessory. Hailie’s soft brunette locks cascaded down her shoulder effortlessly, with subtle ringlets at the ends. In the second snap of the carousel post, Hailie giddily laughed to herself as the wind blew, revealing her small gold hoop earrings. “walkin’ into the weekend like… ⁣” she captioned the snaps, which you can see here!

We were practically ready to get up from our desks and walk into the weekend with her! But Hailie’s latest snaps are just a taste of what the stunner has repeatedly shown her fans time and again. Much like her snakeskin boots, Hailie went for a similarly animal print themed look on Feb. 3. Hailie wished her followers a “Happy Monday,” after posting a gorgeous, candid snap of herself gazing off into the wintery setting while sporting a pair of zebra print, high heel boots! The rest of the ensemble featured a muted, deep brown coat with black pants and a black leather bag with gold details. She looked so fashionable!

Of course, Hailie has been ready to take on 2020 with a style her fans all know and love. She shared her very first Instagram post of 2020 on Jan. 15, and couldn’t have looked better! Hailie posed up perfectly for the photo, where she showed off her backside and her gorgeous face by looking over her shoulder. In the snap, she wore a black leather jacket with matching tight black skinny jeans and super stylish white ankle boots with a slight heel and black panels.

Hailie is always showing her fans brand new styles that they absolutely adore! Each time followers check her account, they often love what they see from the rising social media star. As 2020 continues, we cannot wait to see what she shares next!