Hailie Scott Mathers, 24, Shows Off Her Wild Side In Zebra Print Heels: ‘Happy Monday’

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers took to Instagram on Feb. 3 to show off a stylish photo of herself wearing an eye-catching outfit that included zebra print heeled boots.

Hailie Scott Mathers, 24, is looking amazing and she proved it with a new, very fashionable photo! The daughter of Eminem, 47, shared the epic snapshot of herself on Instagram on Feb. 3 and in it, she’s wearing a long dark brown coat, black pants, and zebra print heeled boots. She’s also wearing sunglasses and carrying a black purse as she stands outside in front of a tree full of orange leaves. The timeless beauty used her caption for the photo to let her fans know she shared the look on an app that they can access.

“Happy happy Monday everyone! I posted this look in the liketoknow.it app for those of you who are interested in seeing the full outfit linked (@hailiejade is my username in the app)Also, comment if you like when I post in the app so I know if it’s worth getting back into or not & if you guys find that more helpful!” the caption read.

Fans were quick to compliment Hailie’s look and their excitement about her sharing it with them. “Yes! I love your outfits 😍 I was wondering when you were going to post on it,” one fan wrote. “Those boots 😍 you look beautiful as always Hailie,” another wrote. “I love your outfit!” gushed a third.

This isn’t the first time Hailie has wowed her fans with her fashion and gorgeous features. Before her latest pic, she posted a stunning photo of herself smiling while celebrating the new year. In the post, she can be seen holding a glass of what appears to be white wine while wearing a silver sparkly jacket. “happy new year 🥂 i am so excited to see what 2020 has in store…” she captioned it.

We always enjoy seeing awesome photos of Hailie and her style! We look forward to seeing what else she shares soon!