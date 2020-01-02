Hailie Scott Mathers looked adorable in her sparkly outfit on New Year’s Eve. No wonder she was doing a champagne toast on Instagram that night!

Hailie Scott Mathers is starting the year off right! Eminem’s daughter, 24, rang in 2020 looking gorgeous as usual, as she revealed in a darling new Instagram photo. Hailie posed for another perfect pic to add to her collection on New Year’s Eve, showing off her expertly applied makeup and a super cute outfit: a gunmetal grey, sparkly jacket. Sadly, she didn’t reveal her entire outfit, but that smile was the ultimate accessory. Her makeup was on point, too. Hailie rocked filled in eyebrows, dark eyeliner, luxe lashes, brown eyeshadow, and a pink lipgloss that literally everyone in her comments section is obsessed with. Gorgeous curls and a hint of highlighter really made the look.

Hailie held up a glass of bubbly in the shot, and captioned the pic, “happy new year 🥂 i am so excited to see what 2020 has in store…” Same, girl. If her 2019 was any indication, it’s only onward and upward from there. This past year, Hailie solidified her star power as more than just Eminem’s little girl, building up an impressive social media following for her beautiful photos, fitness tutorials, and pics of her Shiba (obviously). You don’t get to 1.8 million followers on Instagram for nothing. And, Hailie ended her year by celebrating her 24th birthday!

As she shared on Instagram, she, her friends, and boyfriend Evan McClintock lived it up at a roller rink, where she rocked a retro sequined jumpsuit. She showed off her glam outfit in a ’70s-inspired photoshoot at the rink’s arcade, completing the look with tinted, round sunglasses. She also shared swoon-worthy photos of herself and Evan at the party.

In one photo that she shared on Instagram, she and her guy are sitting on opposite sides of a both, holding hands across the table and gazing into each other’s eyes. Evan moved over to her side in another pic, draping his arm across her shoulders. He’s all ’70s too, with huge sideburns, a silk shirt, and red shades.