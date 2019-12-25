Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Mathers Celebrates Her 24th B-Day In Sparkly Jumpsuit At Roller Rink

Hailie Scott Mathers is a Christmas baby! Instead of sharing photos by a Christmas tree, Eminem’s daughter revealed her ’70s-themed photo shoot at a rollerskating rink in honor of her birthday on Dec. 25.

While many stars dressed up in holiday gowns, Santa suits and more festive outfits for the holidays, Hailie Scott Mathers instead “got groovy to celebrate 24 🕺.” Those were the words Eminem’s daughter used to caption a photo of herself rocking an outfit straight from the disco era: a short black jumpsuit layered with colorful sequins, white booties and large gold hoop earrings. You can see the outfit, here! The photo, which was snapped at a retro diner and shared on Christmas Eve, was just one of the many pictures from Hailie’s 24th birthday photo shoot.

Hailie kept the retro theme going at an equally groovy roller skating rink [SEEN HERE], where Hailie took the rest of her photos. These were revealed on Christmas — the actual day of Hailie’s birthday — and the fashionista spelled out a birthday message for herself in captions across multiple Instagram posts: “it’s my birthday.” The last post [SEEN HERE] simply read “and” in the caption, teasing that Hailie has more in store for her Instagram followers!

Hailie spent her 23rd year wowing us with one stylish ensemble after another, which have turned especially office-chic as of late. The psychology degree holder hailed a car ride on Chicago’s sidewalks in a brown leather shirt in November, and during that same month, she snapped a mirror selfie of her wide-lapeled blazer.

While Hailie normally makes headlines for her fashion and beauty, she surprisingly found herself at the center of a rap feud in December! Nick Cannon name-dropped Hailie in a diss track about her dad, Eminem, which Slim Shady of course didn’t take kindly to. “Some beefs last forever and this is absolutely something that will last. Nick mentioned Hailie and that is completely off limits,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, adding, “This is going to get a lot worse and there is no end in sight for the back and forth disses that are coming up.” However, in another diss track titled “Pray For Him,” Nick’s collaborator Charlie Clips promised they’ll “move Hailie out the way” when they “spray cans” at Eminem.