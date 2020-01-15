Hailie Scott Mathers, 24, Welcomes ‘Busy’ 2020 In Black Leather Jacket & Short White Boots

Enimem’s daughter Hailie Scott Mathers says she’s off to a hectic 2020 and excited for all of the positive things the new year has in store for her.

Hailie Scott Mathers just radiates positivity — as well as beauty. Eminem‘s stunning 24-year-old daughter shared her first Instagram post in 2020 on Jan. 15. She shared a photo, in which she’s showing off her backside and her gorgeous face by looking over her shoulder. For the photo, Hailie wore a black leather jacket with matching tight black skinny jeans and super stylish white ankle boots with a slight heel and black panels. You can check out her fashionable look in the pic here.

Hailie posed with her left hand on her left thigh, as she stepped her leg up onto a curb, while holding an iced beverage in her other hand. Her long brunette locks cascaded down her back in rings of curls, while her makeup was daytime natural with a slight red lip and perfectly done eyebrows.

Thoughtful Hailie shared how her new year is coming along and wanted fans to let her know how their own 2020 experiences have been going. “2020 is definitely off to a busy start for me but I’m feeling so positive about this year!! how is everyone else feeling/doing? 🖤” she asked in her caption.

Hailie actually got a ton of responses from fans about her question. User nnikobee told her, “I’m being super busy, but the things I’m doing are worth spending my time on them! I’m gonna have to achieve a lot!” Meanwhile, Shamelessgirl92 confessed, “Looking to get into college! I’m old, almost 28 but I want to do something for myself,” while bgg411 told her, “I’m doing my best to stay positive! Too much energy to be negative! #noregrets.” Aww, positivity is contagious and Hailie is helping share it.

Others were just happy to see Hailie. Fan emin3m_3 commented, “good now that i seen this pic🤤,” while user simintalebian told her, “Nothing just i love you🤗🥰😘.” Stylehailie wrote ,”Cant wait to see what 2020 has in stores for u💖” and from her handle, she’s probably hoping for more incredible fashion posts like this one.

Hailie’s last Instagram photo was on New Year’s Day, during which she wore a glittery jacket, had on glam makeup, and showed off her perfectly curled hair. She was also holding a glass of white wine. “Happy new year 🥂 i am so excited to see what 2020 has in store…” she captioned the pic. So far, so good!