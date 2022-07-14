Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Reveals She’s Launching A New Podcast Called ‘Just A Little Shady’

Things are about to get Shady! Legendary rapper Eminem‘s daughter, Hailie Jade, took to social media on Tuesday July 12, to announce her new podcast with a fun post. “Just a little shady podcast is about to drop!” she wrote alongside a gorgeous pic. “This project has been in the works for a while & i’m so excited for the first episode to be launching!! Follow the @justalittleshadypodcast instagram & subscribe to the youtube channel (link in bio) to be the first to see a sneak peak & hear what me & my cohost @britednie will be talking about.”

The brunette beauty included a photo of her glowing in jeans and a white tee shirt while lounging on a white chair while barefoot. She looked polished with long, wavy hair, simple jewelry, and a pale pink manicure while hanging out with a mic and headphones. In the background, a neon sign reading “Just a little shady” glowed softly. The name of the podcast clearly pays homage to her dad and his iconic “Slim Shady” persona.

Hailie’s announcement went over big with many of her 2.8M followers — as did the name of the podcast. “The name is ICONIC!” commented one follower, while another suggested a certain guest. “An Epsiode with Em would break the internet,” they wrote. “Yooo, im so excited, love that name too, good luck Hailie,” a follower commented, alongside double white heart emojis. “You’re gonna rock.” “This is gonna be a slay!” another fan commented. “Excited to see all your hard work with this podcast pay off.”

The daughter of Eminem and Kim Scott Mathers has been ramping up her social media presence with sizzling fashion posts and updates on her sweet romance with her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock. She’s also currently a brand ambassador for Puma and Garnier hair products. And according to a July 12 report in The Sun, Hailie just filed a trademark to sell clothing and other merch, along with the launch of the new podcast. The outlet reported that the filing included, “Dresses; Hats; Jackets; Pants; Shirts,” as well as, “entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a celebrity and social media influencer.”