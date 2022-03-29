Fashion

Hailie Jade Rocks White Crop Top & Bright Blue Blazer In Gorgeous New Photo

Lifestyle Director

Hailie Jade looked gorgeous when she wore a plunging, tight white crop top with a royal blue blazer in a stunning new photo.

Hailie Jade is always rocking some sort of gorgeous look and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. Eminem’s 26-year-old daughter looked fabulous in a low-cut, tight white crop top that was more of a bralette than a top.

Hailie captioned her photo, “pop of color,” as she styled her top with a pair of skintight, black high-waisted leather pants and a bright blue blazer on top. She accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings, a gold choker necklace, and a black Detroit baseball cap.

Hailie has been rocking a ton of amazing outfits lately and just the other day she rocked a tight white dress with a plunging neckline and a cutout on her tiny waist. She styled the dress with a flowy white button-down and a khaki brown button-down on top. A fedora and white leather booties tied her look together.

Aside from this look, she recently wore a tight, long-sleeve white crop top that was cut out on the chest and tied up with laces in the center. She paired the tiny shirt with a pair of mid-rise, acid wash baggy jeans and sneakers, putting her toned abs on display.

Another one of our favorite outfits was Hailie’s black flannel button-down shirt dress that had a plunging slit on the side of the leg. She styled the look with a Western-style rope belt around her waist, a tan cowboy hat, and her go-to white leather booties.

Before that, Hailie rocked a tiny, halterneck knit crop top with a keyhole cutout on the chest that revealed ample cleavage, styled with high-waisted, baggy white linen pants and nude cat-eye sunglasses.