Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks Crop Top & High-Waisted Skirt In Throwback Cali Pic: ‘Missing this View’

Hailie Jade is reflecting on a past trip to Joshua Tree, California in a recent Instagram, taking in the ‘view’ in a gorgeous white-and-beige look.

California dreamin’! Hailie Jade just posted a stylish and scenic throwback post on Wednesday, detailing her beautiful California style amidst a picturesque setting sun. The 26-year-old captioned the photo “missin this view,” as she also geotagged Joshua Tree, California to explain the locale. For the pic, Eminem‘s daughter wore a white crop top paired with a high-waisted white pencil skirt, matching the look with white heeled ankle boots. She also wore a beige jacket over the style and accessorized with a matching color fedora hat.

Hailie definitely has an aesthetically pleasing and also adorable Instagram feed! The young model also recently posted a photo of herself sharing a tender kiss with longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock on February 15. The pair had just come from having an amazing Valentine’s Day celebration on the West Coast and snapped the sweet photo amidst a gorgeous sunset. Hailie captioned the photo by saying “yesterday & everyday,” also throwing in a heart emoji for good measure.

The influencer sported a denim jacket and small gold hooped earrings in the photo for the photo and also carried a gorgeous quilted black Gucci bag with gold embellishments. Evan dressed in a simple navy blue sweater and a pair of black jeans as he kissed his girl.

Moreover, Hailie has shown she loves those “#tbt” pics, as she took to her Instagram on Jan. 27 to share a photo of herself from a tropical getaway. “[N]ot even 1 full week back in the cold & i’m already wishing i was back in this paradise,” she captioned the photo. In the shot, she sported a zebra-printed bikini top and high-waisted black bottoms, pairing the look with a cute light beige sun hat.

Much like this post and the Joshua Tree post, Hailie has added more sunny Instagram memories to reflect on to her feed. She also posted on the social media platform on Jan. 18 to share a behind-the-scenes look at the idyllic vacation, also sporting an adorable swimsuit in that post. The influencer wore a zebra print bikini top and black bikini bottoms as she soaked the bottom half of her body in the pool. She also had a full glass of a delicious-looking beverage, with her hair perfectly styled and cascading down her back.