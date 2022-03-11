See Pics

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie ‘Manifests Spring’ In Tiny White Crop Top & Jeans — Photo

Hailie Jade crop top
Shutterstock
Eminem Eminem performs at the BET Awards on in Los Angeles BET Awards Show, Los Angeles, USA
Eminem 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Southpaw", New York, USA - 20 Jul 2015
Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Southpaw", New York, USA - 20 Jul 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Senior Reporter

Hailie Jade stunned her Instagram followers with another sultry, sassy photo! The daughter of rapper Eminem looked pretty in a crop top and acid wash jeans.

Hailie Scott Mathers left her fans drooling over a stunning Instagram snapshot once again. The 26-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem, who goes by Hailie Jade, took to Instagram on Mar. 11 to share another pretty photo with her social media followers.

The brunette beauty looked fashionable as usual as she flashed a huge smile for the camera. Hailie’s toned abs were in view as she happily posed in front of the Sands Hotel & Spa in Palm Springs, California. She showed off a plunging white crop top with keyhole cut-out and high-waisted acid wash jeans while promoting her partnership with Puma Women. “manifesting spring (flower emoji) wearing my @pumawomen classic suedes #pumapartner #foralltime,” she captioned the post.

Hailie’s chestnut locks fell in loose waves past her shoulders as she flashed a pretty smile for the lens. The social media influencer finished off her look with a small white handbag, silver hoop earrings, and a pair of designer shades. She opted for minimal makeup which allowed her natural beauty to shine through.

Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the heiress. “Gorgeous! Love the outfit!” one follower responded. “Can’t wait for warmer weather even though I am in Cali still need it!!” another commented. “I love your style, your clothes, you and the picture,” one fan replied alongside several heart eyes emojis.

Hailie Jade crop top
Hailie Jade is the daughter of rapper Eminem (Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, the queen of content always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. Hailie has been making fans drool in more ways than one as the Detroit native flooded her Instagram with envy-inducing snapshots from her recent trip to the California desert community.

Hailie and her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock enjoyed a romantic escape to Palm Springs for President’s Day. The social media model shared several snippets from the getaway, including one of her and Evan sharing a sweet cuddle. “palm springs minus the palms and spring [sic],” Hailie captioned a post standing in front of snow at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway on Monday, Feb. 21.